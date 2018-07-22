Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo describes Mnangagwa's new dispensation as nonsense

by Stephen Jakes
22 Jul 2018 at 09:27hrs | Views
Self exiled former Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new dispensation as nonsense after reports that the police and the military emptied the flea markets and vending stalls by forcing traders to attend his rally on Friday in Mutare.

"Mnangagwa's "NEW DISPENSATION" nonsense was badly exposed today in Mutare when he got the junta to empty the people's markets by ordering vendors to his lacklustre rally at the Mutare Aerodrome. ZRP had to man the stalls to keep away marketeers. Desperation," Moyo tweeted.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Mnangagwa, #ZRP, #Mutare

