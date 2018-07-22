Jonathan Moyo describes Mnangagwa's new dispensation as nonsense

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Self exiled former Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new dispensation as nonsense after reports that the police and the military emptied the flea markets and vending stalls by forcing traders to attend his rally on Friday in Mutare."Mnangagwa's "NEW DISPENSATION" nonsense was badly exposed today in Mutare when he got the junta to empty the people's markets by ordering vendors to his lacklustre rally at the Mutare Aerodrome. ZRP had to man the stalls to keep away marketeers. Desperation," Moyo tweeted.