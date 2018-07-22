Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'We don't regret land reform,' says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 10:19hrs | Views
Zimbabwe does not regret embarking on the land reform programme, which attracted debilitating economic sanctions from the West, because it is a principled nation that knows its destiny, President Mnangagwa has said.

He, however, said the land reform exercise was a closed chapter as Zimbabwe was now focusing on consolidating the programme through mechanisation.

President Mnangagwa made these remarks when he addressed thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at a rally outside Rudhaka Stadium here yesterday.

He said the flagship programme driving agricultural mechanisation was Command Agriculture, which has since been broadened to cover livestock, cotton and soya beans, among others.

"Sanctions were imposed on us in 2000 because we had resolved as Zanu-PF in 2000 to repossess our land," said President Mnangagwa.

"They (Commonwealth ) said you should not do that and we said no to Commonwealth. We repossessed our land and redistributed it to our people. Now we are in the process of auditing the land to see if those who got the land deserved it and that there are no multiple farm owners.

"In cases where one family has more than one farm, we will repossess the other farms and give to others. We need transparency and fairness in the distribution of our land. We have a land commission (Zimbabwe Land Commission) which is moving around auditing land ownership. Once they produce their report, we will be able to see how our youths and women who have not benefitted can also own land," he said.

"Secondly, for almost 20 years, we have been in isolation because of the sanctions, but we don't regret that sanctions were imposed on us because we are a proud people, we are a proud nation, a principled people. We know what we want, we know our destiny, and we know where we want to go. If you go against us, we are against you.

"We are saying the land reform is behind us and we are only consolidating it. What we are now saying is that our agriculture must be modernised, must now be mechanised, must now make sure that much of our agriculture is under irrigation. Once we do that, we will be sure that we can always be guaranteed of good harvests even during drought periods."

President Mnangagwa continued: "Under that model, which we have introduced – the Command Agriculture model and the Presidential Input Support Scheme – we are achieving this objective. We now have two years implementing these programmes and we are saying bye bye to poverty.

"We are now our own masters and making our land productive. How do we make our land productive? Government should support farmers. We empower the farmer at every level and there are two categories: those on Command Agriculture Scheme we empower them, and those who are not on that scheme, about 1,8 million households, we support them freely under the Presidential Input Support Scheme. We have so far extended this programme to cover livestock, fishery, wheat and soya beans, cotton and wildlife. Under livestock, we have already started with the Matabeleland region because there is less rains."

President Mnangagwa said his administration had other programmes for those who wanted to venture into poultry and piggery projects.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Land, #Farms

Comments

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Shared student accommodation

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Razor wire supply & installation

2015 mitsubishi fuso


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

44 mins ago | 535 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1067 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 849 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1092 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1659 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2054 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2944 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4832 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4205 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 547 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1082 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2137 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 668 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days