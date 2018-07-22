Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Printing of ballot papers almost complete, says ZEC

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 10:21hrs | Views
Printing of all ballot papers for the 2018 harmonised elections is about 99 percent complete and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) will publicise all relevant issues regarding the ballots early this week.

This comes after the electoral body on Friday gave samples of the ballot papers to all parties for testing in another step to show the fool proof nature of the electoral process.

Zec will also allow political parties and observers to inspect serial numbers of each and every ballot paper at the polling stations to ensure transparency.

The electoral body says all other logistics are in place for the election to be held next Monday as deployment of polling officers is expected to start on Thursday this week, with about 131 000 polling officers to be sent to over 10000 polling stations countrywide.

In an interview with the Sunday Mail, Zec acting chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana said there will be no secrecy on the ballot paper.

"Printing of ballot papers for the 2018 harmonised elections is more than 95 percent complete, I can say even 99 percent and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will make a public statement on the ballot paper anytime from now.

"We are going to publicise all the necessary information about the ballot papers such as how many have been printed and how they have been distributed.

"We are undergoing final stages of printing because there have been changes to some of the candidates who were seeking to become councillors who have died and we had to make such alterations. We also received late withdrawals from candidates post nomination so these are just the final issues we are cleaning up before all the ballot papers are ready."

He said final training of polling officers will be completed by Wednesday, followed by deployment the next day.

"After the training, the officers will be deployed from the 26th depending on the areas where they are based. The idea with the deployment is that we will have 3 full days from the day of deployment to ensure that there is adequate time. On the 29th, everything should be ready and we will do dress rehearsals of the actual polling process to perfect the process.

"There are 131 000 polling officers. We have rationalised the distribution of polling officers who will be determined by the number of voters in the specific area. This election is going to be polling station based and each station will have a maximum of 1 000 voters. There are going to be 10 985 President Officers because we are also going to have 10985 polling stations."

Mr Silaigwana said Zec had also intensified voter education to acquaint prospective voters with the polling process.

"We have also trained voter educators and the voter education exercise is being complimented by civil society with 78 civil society organisations and faith based organisations.

"There is currently a blitz going on for voter education, through the various platforms in the media.

''The voter education includes the step by step process which one has to undergo. So this is the voter education for the actual polling that is going to take place on 30 July.

"There is going to be three ballot papers, one for the President, for the National Assembly and for the local authorities.

"During the polling, we will also make sure that there will be 100 percent secrecy of the vote.

''The placement of the ballot box will be done in such a way that guarantees maximum secrecy. There will be election agents at all polling stations," he said.

He added:

"We are going to give the serial numbers of each and every ballot paper that is at every polling station. So that at the end of voting, they can be able to confirm that there will be no foreign ballot paper.

"At the end of polling, votes will be counted in the presence of agents, observers and journalists. Once counting is done, they will fill in the V11 forms. Presiding officers will give each candidate and all agents the same copy of the form for confirmation.

"Once this is done, the V11 forms will be submitted to ward election officers, who will in front of the agents and observers, collate the forms. The same process will be repeated at constituency, district and at provincial levels."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #ZEC, #Ballot, #Printing

Comments

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

2003 toyota coaster

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

2009 toyota hiace

Dstv supply & installation

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

47 mins ago | 587 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1103 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 878 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1106 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2746 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1685 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2066 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2959 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4861 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4234 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 669 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 869 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1091 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2153 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 675 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days