'Zanu-PF not worried by small parties'

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF is not worried by small, fly-by-night political parties as it has undergone a self-cleansing exercise that has birthed a renewed party which champions servant leadership, President Mnangagwa has said.The country's Second Republic, which was borne out of the political transition in November last year, he said, understands the importance of unity as a plinth for national development and prosperity.Addressing a monster crowd at a campaign rally held outside Rudhaka Stadium yesterday, President Mnangagwa's said the huge turnout was enough to assure the party leadership that Zanu-PF is heading for victory next week.Zimbabwe holds harmonised elections on July 30.Said the President: "I came here today with those (from Zanu-PF senior leadership) that have accompanied me. I have been here in Mashonaland East province, in Mutoko, and received a warm welcome."But today, this bumper reception has brought joy to me, I am elated and confident. Victory in certain."We are in the middle of a journey towards elections. But what is important in Zimbabwe is that we now have a new Zimbabwe, a new era and a new dawn."It is important for us in our multitudes to know this because we hear and see differently."But the words that I will give you is that we are in a new Zimbabwe, the Second Republic of Zimbabwe."In the new dispensation, you have seen me doing a slogan reiterating the issue on unity," said President Mnangagwa."Any development of our country can only be possible if we are united. In unity, we do not agree to everything, but at the end of the day, we are Zimbabweans."What is needed in our midst is respect for each other as we develop our country," he said.July 30, he added, will confirm that Zanu-PF is the popular party."The journey we have taken in the new Zimbabwe, under the new dispensation, is that we should know who we are. There are so many small political parties that are emerging from all corners," said President Mnangagwa."We don't have anything to do with them, let them form and crumble, but Zanu-PF will remain alive and continue ruling. These small parties will emerge and we will continue to lead them."On 30 July, Zanu-PF will give a demonstration, peacefully, as people vote for it so that we remain in leadership because we are supposed to lead those in small political parties."He said Zanu-PF is anchored on the principles of servant leadership."The entire leadership of Zanu-PF is a listening leadership. The entire leadership of Zanu-PF is a servant leadership. The masters in Zanu-PF are the people. The voice of the people is the voice of God!"Added the President: "The party has cleansed itself and we are now moving as a united party that is known for its strong stance on ideology and preaches unity, love and that each and every person who is Zimbabwean must be respected; and must get an opportunity to uplift themselves," he said.President Mnangagwa urged party members to be on the lookout for people who want to incite violence.Elections, he counselled, should be held in a violence-free environment.The rally was also attended by VP Dr Chiwenga, Politburo members Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri, Sydney Sekeramayi, Engelbert Rugeje, Mabel Chinomona, Edna Madzongwe and Omega Hungwe, amongst several candidates from the province.