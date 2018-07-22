Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga to open Gold Centre

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 10:27hrs | Views
BUBI Milling Centre Private Limited, one of the numerous Gold Service Centres earmarked to be set-up by Government as it moves to ensure the yellow metal from small-scale and artisanal miners is sold through formal channels is expected to start operating in September.

Bubi Small-Scale Miners Association (BSSMA) chairman Mr Siqeduthando Ncube said the Gold Service Centre, which was initiated two years ago would play a big role in ensuring small-scale and artisanal miners realise optimum returns from their ore.

He said over the years small-scale and artisanal miners were failing to obtain substantial value from the ore delivered to private gold millers.

"We have been waiting for this project for a long time. It is worth noting that this milling centre is very different from others in the sense that miners are set to benefit even from the gold realised from the sands obtained after milling the ore. The company will be entitled to 60 percent of the gold realised from the sand while the miner obtains 40 percent. Cash realised from selling the gold realised by the company would go towards servicing a loan from Fidelity Printers and Refiners," said Mr Ncube.

Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) facilitated a loan of $3,5 million from Fidelity Printers and Refineries for the purchasing of machinery and various mining consumables for use at the Centre. The loan facility is expected to be repayable over a period of three years with a three-month grace period.

Bubi Milling Centre Private Limited, a joint venture between BSSMA and the ZMDC is expected to be officially opened by Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga today.

"Though the Centre will be officially opened on Sunday (today), operations are expected to start after eight weeks. We are, however, very happy about the move taken by Government, the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) in particular and the current Minister (of Mines and Mining Development) Winston Chitando for their efforts in realising the role played by small-scale miners in turning around the country's economy. Minister Chitando became the first minister to visit us as small-scale miners here in Bubi as the past minister only toured bigger miners. This shows that he recognises the role we play as small-scale miners," said Mr Ncube.

BSSMA has already identified 10 groups of small-scale miners drawn from across the district that would be delivering 10 tonnes of gold ore to the Centre on a daily basis.

"We have already started preparing ore which will be milled once the milling centre starts operating. It is also important to note that there will be a gold buying centre, which will be manned by Fidelity (Printers and Refineries) thus miners won't have challenges of moving with the gold to sell it all the way to Bulawayo, which most of the time is risky," said Mr Ncube.

A gold service centre is an establishment where all the functions related to gold mining — from extracting to processing and sales — are co-ordinated from. A typical gold service centre would comprise a clinic, offices of the Government's official gold-buying firm Fidelity Printers and Refineries and firms that sell or hire mining equipment.

The centres will offer such services as gold milling, collection points and assist with environmental impact assessments.

Geologists, engineers and metallurgists will also be stationed at such centres. Millers and officials from the School of Mines will also set up bases at the centres to teach miners on health and safety issues. Gold service centres are aimed at boosting gold production and to curb leakages.

"This Centre will come in handy in the sense that it will house technocrats that will be imparting the requisite mining knowledge to the small-scale and artisanal miners. It will also play a part in formalising mining activities by this class of miners. Suffice to say small-scale miners have over the years been facing challenges with regards to lack of appropriate mining machinery," said BSSMA secretary Mr Benjamin Ndlovu.

The Centre would offer various mining equipment and consumables, which include compressors, head gears, water pumps, generators and explosives. Zimbabwe Miners Federation spokesperson Mr Dosman Mangisi concurred with Mr Ndlovu stating that the establishment of gold service centres would go a long way towards formalising small-scale and artisanal miners' operations.

"We really acknowledge efforts by the new Government of coming up with projects which are tailor-made for small-scale. In addition this will also focus on mechanisation, increase of production, securing of the reserves as well as imparting of skills to the miners. A lot of things in line with formalisation will be addressed since it's a one-stop shop with technical people . . . ," said Mr Mangisi.

The Government is set to roll-out other gold service centres in all the country's gold mining districts.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Bubi, #Gold, #Chiwenga

Comments

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Shared student accommodation

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Razor wire supply & installation

2015 mitsubishi fuso


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

44 mins ago | 532 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1063 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 846 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1092 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2701 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1659 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2054 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2942 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4831 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4205 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 547 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1082 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2137 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 668 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days