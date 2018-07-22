Latest News Editor's Choice


Moyo talks development

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018
ZANU-PF's longest serving provincial chairman and Matabeleland North aspiring legislator, Richard Moyo's drive to develop Umguza constituency has seen him gain popularity in the constituency that he seeks to turn into one of the country's largest productive agricultural zones.

Moyo who is the party's only provincial chair to serve since 2011, revealed his five-year tenure plan to uplift the constituency.

"I have been working towards seeing the rehabilitation and development of Umguza constituency. I have extensively been working to see that the people are happy and their needs are catered for. So far I have been working on establishing water points, which is a major necessity for people living in the constituency. I have on that note thus far drilled and rehabilitated at least 100 boreholes," said Moyo.

He said he has also been working on developing schools in the constituency, where he had been assisting in building classroom blocks, as well as rehabilitating infrastructure in existing schools.

"There are very few schools in the constituency and as we work towards its development we have donated more than 300 bags of cement to schools. We will also see that more schools are established to ensure that children receive education. Some children have to walk 10km to 15km a day to get to school, which is not right. The cement will assist the schools in brick moulding, as well as the building of new classroom blocks," said Moyo.

He said he would also work towards the building of bridges to ensure easy access to various points in the constituency.

"When there are heavy rains it is difficult to access some areas. Children struggle and are unable to get to school because water levels in the rivers will be too high. It is therefore important and necessary to have bridges," he said.

Moyo said he would ensure that people living in the constituency will access loans for various projects.

"The President has availed the women's and youth banks. People from Umguza will be able to access these loans so that they are able to practice various projects that will see them being able to sustain themselves. Also the Command Livestock Programme, they should and will benefit from it. They shouldn't fear getting loans and livestock from these Government programmes. All they need to do is follow the right procedures and I will assist them to the fullest effect," said Moyo.

He said since his constituency fell under Matabeleland North, the youth from his constituency should get jobs in the $1 billion Hwange Seven and Eight Power Extension Project, commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month.

"Youth will get jobs in various sectors and we want to see them being able to sustain their families and themselves," he said.

Moyo added that he is confident of victory, as he has always delivered his promise to the people. He will seek to improve on what the current MP, Minister Dr Obert Mpofu has done in the constituency over the years.

"I have been and will work as I am required to. The proof is in actions and that is what the people want. We are result oriented and will always be. Ubaba uMpofu has done a lot for the constituency and I will work hard on improving that. I have assisted schools with building material and computers and I am always in touch with the elderly, widows and the disabled so that they are not left out of development projects."

Moyo  (47), was born in the constituency. He is married with five children and is also a farmer and businessman.

"I did my primary education at Umguza Primary School from Grade One to Grade Seven. Then my secondary education at Detema Secondary School in Hwange from Form One to Form Four."

He went to Esigodini Agricultural College for tertiary education and later on worked at a number of farming institutions as a manager.

"In 2000 I started running a family retail business and horticulture activities from our farm which we got from the land reform programme. On the farm I do horticulture, cattle ranching, goat and chicken rearing and I employ 15 workers. I am also the secretary for Umguza Farmers' Union. We are also running a retail shop along the Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road, employing eight people."

Source - zimpapers

Comments

