MDC-Alliance aspiring councillor in stands scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-ALLIANCE aspiring candidate councillor for Ward Three in Gwanda, Mr Tyson Moyo is under probe for being involved in a scandal involving selling of three repossessed stands in the Hlalani Kuhle area without council approval allegedly working in cahoots with one of the local authorities' employees.Mr Moyo, a Gwanda businessman has no official attachment to the Gwanda local authority.The matter came to light during a council audit conducted by the council recently which revealed that Mr Moyo was working with one Ms Nomathamsanqa Sibanda, a secretary in the council's housing department. Ms Sibanda is also under probe in the same matter.Mr Moyo and Ms Sibanda could not be reached on their mobile phones as they were unreachable.However, according to a council audit report which was compiled by the local authority's internal auditor, gleaned by Sunday News, Mr Moyo and Ms Sibanda allegedly sold the three repossessed stands on 3 May, 15 days before the official date which had been set by a council resolution for the stands to be on sale and pocketed the proceeds.One of the stands was sold to a Ms Sithengisiwe Sibanda and Mr Moyo was the one who went and showed her the stand and she paid him through EcoCash transactions with an initial payment of $2 400.Sunday News is in possession of a copy of the EcoCash transactions sent to Mr Moyo.Ms Sitshengisiwe, in the audit report said she met Ms Nomathamsanqa in West Nicholson in May where she had visited a friend, a male nurse by the name Mr Mugadzirwi Shoko who brokered the deal."Ms Sitshengisiwe Sibanda said the purchase of the stand had a claim of agents as follows, Mugadzirwi Shoko, Thembinkosi, Nicol Vudzi and Tyson Moyo. She said she didn't get in touch with Ms Nomathamsanqa Sibanda but only got information that she was the lady who had access to the municipality stands."Ms Sitshengisiwe claims she was shown the stand by Mr Tyson Moyo," read part of the audit report. The matter has been brought to the attention of the council's audit committee which was set to deliberate on it last week.