Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chombo off the hook

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 10:35hrs | Views
Former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who is facing a plethora of criminal cases involving corruption, fraud and criminal nuisance, has been granted temporary reprieve after the High Court granted an order for an indefinite stay of his prosecution.

Justice Charles Hungwe's order came after Chombo had filed an urgent application seeking permanent stay of his trial, citing infringement of his constitutional rights.

"The criminal prosecution of the applicant (Chombo) be and is hereby postponed sine die until the determination of HC6515/18," reads part of the ruling.

Chombo, who was represented by Lovemore Madhuku when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Lazini Ncube, had successfully applied for the postponement of the case to August 2 pending the High Court determination on his urgent application.

In the High Court matter, Chombo said he wanted the court to determine whether or not the state, during his arrest, did not violate his constitutional rights when he was allegedly abducted by its agents, blind-folded for nine days and subjected to torture and other forms of inhumane and degrading treatment.

Chombo said his lawyer had written to the prosecutor-general, Ray Goba, advising him of the need to postpone the trial.

However, Goba had insisted that the trial should proceed despite the pending High Court application.

"The attitude of the State and National Prosecution Authority is grossly unreasonable and it undermines the rule of law," Madhuku argued.

"Proceeding with the criminal prosecution before a determination renders the latter academic.

"Why should an applicant be taken through a criminal prosecution that may be declared void?

"Chombo has more than a prima facie right. Serious violations of his constitutional rights can be remedied by a permanent stay of prosecution."

In his application, the former minister had said: "I should not go through a criminal prosecution I believe is unconstitutional before my application challenging the constitutionality of the criminal prosecution has been determined.

"HC6515/18 must be determined first. I believe this is the only way in which my constitutional rights can be protected."

Chombo claimed that he was tortured by the army when he was arrested on the night former president Robert Mugabe was put under house arrest by the military in November last year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Comments

2009 toyota hiace

2005 nissan navara

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

Shared student accommodation

2003 toyota coaster

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Stands

Plate compactor for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

42 mins ago | 514 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1050 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1932 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 835 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1085 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2686 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1654 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2048 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2937 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4812 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4193 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 662 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 864 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1076 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2126 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days