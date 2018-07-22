Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe and hubby hit with $756,401 bill

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 10:37hrs | Views
Former president Robert Mugabe and his wife have been taken to the High Court by their former general manager, Stanley Nhari, who is demanding $756 401 after they allegedly forced him to work with no pay.

Nhari cited Mugabe, Grace and the couple's family business, Gushungo Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, as first, second and third respondents respectively in summons filed last Thursday.

In his declaration, Nhari claims the former president and his wife used illegitimate influence to force him to relinquish his position in October 2015.

He was allegedly ordered to continue working without pay until November of the same year.

"In breach of the terms governing the relationship between the parties, first and second defendants by use of illegitimate influence, force and might required plaintiff (Nhari) to relinquish his position on October 6, 2015 but was, however, ordered to continue working for no outlay until November 6, 2015," Nhari said.

"The acts of the defendants in interfering with the plaintiff's prospects are wrongful and deliberate and resulted in plaintiff losing potential employment and consequently yielded a loss of $588 000, which is due from the defendants to the plaintiff."

Nhari said Mugabe owed him $800 000 as a result of the labour dispute.

"As a result of the unlawful termination of the employment relationship, plaintiff is owed by defendants damages for a period extending from October 1, 2015 to November 6, 2015 being the sum of $8 909 computed on the basis of the salary that plaintiff was earning which sum the defendants have refused to pay," Nhari said.

"Plaintiff is also owed $69 492 in accrued leave days reckoned from January 1, 2007 to November 6, 2015 such leave accruing at 25 days per year.

"At the time of termination of the relationship between the parties, plaintiff was entitled by arrangement to a motor vehicle or to the value of such vehicle being $90 000. Defendants have refused to allow plaintiff to recover this benefit."

Nhari also said he was demanding compensation from Mugabe and Grace, who allegedly used the public media to denigrate him at various gatherings.

"Upon the enforced termination of the employment relationship, the defendants used public media to denigrate plaintiff at various gatherings in a manner that imperilled his future prospects of employment," he said.

The matter is pending.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Comments

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Shared student accommodation

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Pelandaba west houses

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

2003 toyota coaster


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

22 mins ago | 221 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 796 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1498 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 655 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 963 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1566 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1974 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2843 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4685 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4050 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 534 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1031 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2032 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 637 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days