Heath Streak's lawyer rubbishes Zimbabwe Cricket settlement claims

GERALD Mlotshwa, the lawyer representing former Zimbabwe cricket team coach Heath Streak has dismissed recent reports that his client has reached a settlement for the payment of dues owed to him by his former employer Zimbabwe Cricket, NewZImbabwe.com reported.The prominent Harare lawyer made the revelations in a response to recent state media report claiming that the two parties had reached a settlement "in a landmark development that brings to an end the ugly legal fallout between the two parties."In a strongly worded response to the article, Mlotshwa rubbished the report, describing it as "grossly misleading and factually incorrect"."We make reference to an article appearing in the Herald paper of the 11th instant headed "Streak, ZC Reach Settlement.""The article insinuates that the parties in this matter have reached a settlement in respect of claims for unlawful dismissal and non-payment of salaries and wages by our clients against Zimbabwe Cricket."Kindly note that the article is grossly misleading and is factually incorrect in so far as it purports to paint a picture that there has been any amicable resolution of this matter," he said.Streak, who was the national cricket team head coach from October 2016 until after the 2018 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in April, was axed – alongside his assistant Lance Klusener and fitness trainer Sean Bell.The trio engaged Mlotshwa of Titan Law firm, and challenged the manner in which they were dismissed as well as the payment of dues owed to them.