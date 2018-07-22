Kofi Annan snubs Mugabe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A delegation of The Elders council of respected international personalities led by former UN secretary general Kofi Annan said Saturday that they did not have time to see former President Robert Mugabe.Leaders visiting Zimbabwe after the November coup which toppled the former Zanu-PF strongman have ordinarily taken time to visit him at his Blue Roof mansion in Harare.However, in response to questions from journalists, Annan who was flanked by former Irish President Mary Robinson said their programme had been too hectic.