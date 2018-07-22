Chamisa says Angola is sending top envoy to Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance leader and presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa told his supporters that Angolan president Joao Manuel Goncalves has dispatching his foreign affairs minister to Zimbabwe to assess the situation in the country ahead of the watershed July 30 electionsAngola currently chairs the defence, peace and security organ of the regional SADC grouping.Said Chamisa; "Most of you may have heard that the elders are around in the country."They requested to meet with us (and) we met with them after we had written to SADC regarding our concerns to ZEC."So, SADC has informed us the Angola has sent its foreign Affairs minister to appraise himself of what is really happening in the country."The MDC-T leader said his team would meet the Angolan minister on Monday.