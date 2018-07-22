Dabengwa tried to mediate between Chamisa and Khupe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa yesterday attended an MDC Alliance rally in Bulawayo.Dabengwa, who has been promised a top position in Chamisa's government, said he has decided to back Chamisa after realising that a fragmented opposition cannot remove Zanu-PF from power."My wish was to see a united opposition confronting Zanu-PF during the elections but unfortunately that did not happen," he said."I personally tried to mediate between Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe, but unfortunately that did not happen."However, I am backing Chamisa and I know he is capable of delivering change in Zimbabwe."