News / National
Dabengwa tried to mediate between Chamisa and Khupe
22 Jul 2018 at 10:45hrs | Views
Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa yesterday attended an MDC Alliance rally in Bulawayo.
Dabengwa, who has been promised a top position in Chamisa's government, said he has decided to back Chamisa after realising that a fragmented opposition cannot remove Zanu-PF from power.
"My wish was to see a united opposition confronting Zanu-PF during the elections but unfortunately that did not happen," he said.
"I personally tried to mediate between Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe, but unfortunately that did not happen.
"However, I am backing Chamisa and I know he is capable of delivering change in Zimbabwe."
Dabengwa, who has been promised a top position in Chamisa's government, said he has decided to back Chamisa after realising that a fragmented opposition cannot remove Zanu-PF from power.
"I personally tried to mediate between Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe, but unfortunately that did not happen.
"However, I am backing Chamisa and I know he is capable of delivering change in Zimbabwe."
Source - newzimbabwe