Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dabengwa tried to mediate between Chamisa and Khupe

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 10:45hrs | Views
Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa yesterday attended an MDC Alliance rally in Bulawayo.

Dabengwa, who has been promised a top position in Chamisa's government, said he has decided to back Chamisa after realising that a fragmented opposition cannot remove Zanu-PF from power.

"My wish was to see a united opposition confronting Zanu-PF during the elections but unfortunately that did not happen," he said.

"I personally tried to mediate between Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe, but unfortunately that did not happen.

"However, I am backing Chamisa and I know he is capable of delivering change in Zimbabwe."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Shoe covering, accessories

Stands

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Pelandaba west houses

2003 toyota coaster

House for sale in nketa 7


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

22 mins ago | 212 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 789 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1484 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 645 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 960 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1562 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1969 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4680 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4045 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 847 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1031 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2026 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days