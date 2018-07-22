Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa admits G40 headache

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 10:47hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday revealed concern about the threat Zanu-PF's G40 faction poses to his still tenuous hold on power.

He was addressing a campaign rally attended by thousands of supports at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera.

Said Mnangagwa on Saturday; "G40 is not ended, but I denounce them. However, Zanu-PF has the capacity of cleansing itself."

Mnangagwa insisted that he was not overly worried by "small, fly-by-night political parties".

"This bumper reception has brought joy to me, I am elated and confident. Victory in certain," he said.

"There are so many small political parties that are emerging from all corners.

"We don't have anything to do with them, let them form and crumble, but Zanu-PF will remain alive and continue ruling.

"On 30 July, Zanu-PF will give a demonstration, peacefully, as people vote for it so that we remain in leadership because we are supposed to lead those in small political parties."

G40 had backed the Mugabe, 94, for another five-year term in office with his increasingly powerful wife, Grace, playing a key role in government and Zanu-PF as her husband was weakened by age. Although G40's key drivers - former cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao - remain in exile, the faction appears to be still causing havoc for Zanu-PF within and outside the ruling party.

The faction has morphed into the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF) which is backing the MDC Alliance in the July 30 ballot.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #G40, #Chamisa, #Headache

Comments

