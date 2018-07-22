Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe demands $1 million from Chamisa

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 10:48hrs | Views
THE Dr Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T says it is financially incapacitated to take care of the needs of polling agents ahead of the watershed elections and they are taking legal action against Mr Nelson Chamisa's MDC demanding $1 million from the money they received under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

The party was awarded about $1,9 million before the split and the MDC-T said they did not get part of the amount after they split and eventually won the right to use the name MDC-T in the battle for legitimacy that ensued.

Treasury availed a total of US$9 million to Zanu-PF and MDC-T but the latter did not get the funding after the split that followed the death of MDC founder president Morgan Tsvangirai. Dr Khupe said they have written to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to register their complaint.

"We have not received any money from the $1,9 million that was disbursed, not even a single cent. We wrote to the Ministry of Justice informing them of our position. We need our money for campaigning and they are mum on the issue," she said.

Dr Khupe said they have started legal proceedings to pursue the matter with the Government.

"We have decided to take the legal route, we are engaging our lawyers with our VP (Obert) Gutu over the matter but the truth is we are in sixes and sevens over the issue, we are hoping that a miracle happens and we get this funding as soon as possible," she said.

Dr Khupe said the $1 million that they were demanding was meant for voter education and deployment of polling agents.

Source - zimpapers
More on: #Khupe, #Chamisa, #MDC

Most Popular In 7 Days