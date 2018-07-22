Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa on Carte Blanche today at 7PM

by Staff rporter
22 Jul 2018 at 16:42hrs | Views
Today Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa - the man who rose to power in a military coup - is in the hot seat, as Carte Blanche goes one-on-one with the country's leader.

Free and fair elections in Zimbabwe could restore the political legitimacy of a government still isolated by the international community, and suffering under the yoke of sanctions.

Ahead of a much-contested general election at the end of this month, Carte Blanche follows Mnangagwa on his campaign trail to Chinoyi, northern Zimbabwe, where he's made bold promises to rebuild his country.


Source - online

