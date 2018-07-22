News / National
Mnangagwa on Carte Blanche today at 7PM
22 Jul 2018
Today Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa - the man who rose to power in a military coup - is in the hot seat, as Carte Blanche goes one-on-one with the country's leader.
Free and fair elections in Zimbabwe could restore the political legitimacy of a government still isolated by the international community, and suffering under the yoke of sanctions.
Ahead of a much-contested general election at the end of this month, Carte Blanche follows Mnangagwa on his campaign trail to Chinoyi, northern Zimbabwe, where he's made bold promises to rebuild his country.
