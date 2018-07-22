Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa admits to land reform errors

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 16:44hrs | Views
Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted that the haphazard land reform programme caused a serious dip in farm productivity.

Zimbabwe went through a chaotic land redistribution in the early 2000s, which was meant to correct past historical imbalances.

This resulted in former white commercial farmers losing their farms to mostly the elite in Zanu-PF.

While admitting that the exercise robbed Zimbabwe of its breadbasket status, Mnangagwa told the white community during a gathering at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare yesterday that whatever happened now belongs in the past.

"In 1999 and 2000, we left the Commonwealth after quarrelling with Britain. As Zanu-PF, we met with (then) president Olusegun Obasanjo in Abuja, Nigeria.

"At that time, it was said we should stop the land reform if we wanted to remain in the Commonwealth because it was chaotic and would disrupt the economy," he said.

"I was minister of Justice at the time and I was able to advise my president (Robert Mugabe) at a Masvingo conference and we were in total agreement.

"We chose to leave the Commonwealth and pursue the land reform. Whether that was right or wrong, that is history.

"We corrected the land imbalance in the country. Now it is behind us.

"The critical thing is that during land reform, productivity collapsed totally, we moved from self-sufficiency to an insecure nation. We began importing — we became a beggar," Mnangagwa said.

According to the Commercial Farmers Union, an estimated 250 000 herd of cattle were forcibly destocked as a result of the invasions that occurred during the land reform.

About 1,6 million hectares of grazing land were burnt out and commercial maize planting dropped to 45 000 hectares from 150 000 hectares by December 2001.

By February 2002, Zimbabwe which was once an exporter of grain received its first consignment of donated maize and emergency food distribution from the World Food Programme.

Mnangagwa said the task ahead for Zimbabwe was to make the land productive again as it was before the land reform.

He said the idea was to invite skilled personnel who are well-versed in new technologies currently being used in modern agricultural economies to help increase productivity.

The president also emphasised that there will be no new farm invasions or discrimination based on race in terms of who gets land.

"I met farmers and assured them that they should feel secure and invest because of the 99-year leases.

"The lease is renewable and everything possible has been done to make it tradable.

"This issue of new invasions is a thing of the past. I have told the leadership in the provinces that the rule of law must now apply.

"Some chefs were running down farms. Some are even on their fourth farm. They see a farm which is productive and seize it. That time is done. Many of us sitting here have acquired multiple farms.

"Everyone who has many farms should only have one.

"That must apply to everyone including myself and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

"No one should have a farm for his wife, children and grandchildren.

"We are downsizing the farms. We want to do away with the animal farm mentality," Mnangagwa said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Shoe covering, accessories

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

2005 nissan navara

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Dstv supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

20 mins ago | 182 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

58 mins ago | 764 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1437 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 626 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 941 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2392 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1557 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1958 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4655 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4019 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2016 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days