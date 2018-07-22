Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Whites encouraged by Mnangagwa

by AFP
22 Jul 2018 at 16:53hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday assured Zimbabwe's white farmers that their land will not be taken, calling on them to work together with the government ahead of landmark elections on July 30.

Under his predecessor Robert Mugabe, white farmers were evicted in favour of landless black people from 2000 by a controversial policy that wrecked agriculture and triggered an economic collapse.

But less than two weeks to go before Zimbabwe's first elections since Mugabe's ouster, Mnangagwa moved to quash any fears the practice would be repeated.

"This issue of new (land) invasions is a thing of the past. The rule of law must now apply," Mnangagwa told a group of about 200 white and Asian people gathered in the capital Harare, adding that the "animal farm mentality", was a thing of the past.

"I am saying we should cease to talk about who owns the farm in terms of colour. It is criminal talking about that. A farmer, black farmer, a white farmer is a Zimbabwean farmer."

Mnangagwa said his government was "racially blind" and needed the expertise of everyone across the economy.

Zimbabwe's white population has fallen to less than 1% of the country's 16 million after Mugabe imposed the policy to expropriate farms in 2000.

Agricultural output crashed in the aftermath, with investors leaving and mass unemployment forcing millions of Zimbabweans out of the country to seek work.

'A lot of encouragement'

Mnangagwa acknowledged the failure of the land reforms, saying the expertise of white people in the farming sector was still needed and encouraging them to take part in rebuilding Zimbabwe.

"We must build the Zimbabwe we want. We want to restore the status of Zimbabwe as a food basket of the region," he said.

"He gave us a lot of encouragement. We came here to ask for options for farming," Louisa Horsely, 51, told AFP.

"I wanted to know if my husband's expertise is still needed if he wants to farm and wants to help other people to farm and that is what we are interested in. It sounds (like) he wants us to be part of it."

Tara Chatterton, 39, who runs an auctioning business, said she attended the rally to hear what Mnangagwa's plans were since the military intervention last year that resulted in the removal of Robert Mugabe after nearly four decades.

"We are here just to see... what he is aiming at in trying to bring the country back up and trying to get people to work together as one nation," Chatterton said.

Paul Sexton, 71, who works for a printing company, said he was impressed that the leader "didn't make any outlandish promises".

"It's going to take time and that's the truth."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - AFP

Comments

Dstv supply & installation

Shoe covering, accessories

Razor wire supply & installation

Pelandaba west houses

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

40 mins ago | 480 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1019 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1875 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 818 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1071 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1640 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2038 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4800 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4170 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 662 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 864 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1073 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2115 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days