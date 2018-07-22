Latest News Editor's Choice


'Magic ballot' claims rubbished by Madhuku

22 Jul 2018
National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) presidential candidate, Professor Lovemore Madhuku has dismissed as baseless suggestions that ballots cast in favour of a particular candidate can shift positions to another as part of a ploy to rig elections.

Addressing mainly pensioners whom he is providing free legal representation, Professor Madhuku said there is no magic or scientific chemical used to move ballots once they are cast.

His sentiments come in the wake of social media talk suggesting that there is a formula of rigging where a chemical solution on the ballot moves a mark from a voter's preferred candidate to another.

To this end, he urged the electorate to go and vote on 30 July and appealed for them to also consider him as one of the presidential candidates even if his chances of winning are highly slim.

Professor Madhuku said the election is not only a race between Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance but a democratic process where even the minority parties have a claim of the stake and a voice to be heard.

He urged the electorate to resist the temptation of getting divided over political figures and commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for preaching the gospel of peace.

Meanwhile, the NCA has pledged to work towards improving the social conditions of the worker and offer better payouts for pensioners.


Source - zbc
More on: #Madhuku, #Ballot, #Magic

Most Popular In 7 Days