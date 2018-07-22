Chamisa is a coward, says Chiwenga

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has implored Zimbabweans to ignore threats by the MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa for demonstrations to try and push the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), to give in to their demands, saying the country must maintain peace and tranquility ahead of next week's harmonised elections.Addressing Zanu-PF party supporters in Bubi, Matabeleland North Province after the launch of a gold processing center, Vice President Chiwenga said it is a cowardly attempt to avoid defeat in the coming polls by those who are advocating for demonstrations with a view to force ZEC to yield to their demands.He said the only avenue to change operations of ZEC is for any political party to win the coming elections and get the mandate to enact new laws in line with the constitution of the country."Those who want to change the way ZEC operates must win the polls first and then when they are in power they can then change any law, but for now we want a peaceful election and the current peace must be maintained. So people should ignore those who want to call for demonstrations," he said.The Vice President appealed to the people of Bubi to vote for Zanu-PF, a party he said understands their needs and is ready to transform the economy of Matabeleland North province by resourcing for the construction of roads including the Bulawayo – Nkayi road as well as supporting the provincial economy under a devolved power system."We as a Zanu-PF government are aware of the challenges in Matabeleland North and we have a plan to address those challenges. In fact, we have started and the resources being allocated for the development of economic infrastructure in this province is evidence that we are serious about improving your lives," he said.Chiwenga added that the health sector nationally needs continued government intervention through availing of resources to upgrade even rural health centers such that they offer standard services.