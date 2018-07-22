Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa is a coward, says Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 18:35hrs | Views
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has implored Zimbabweans to ignore threats by the MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa for demonstrations to try and push the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), to give in to their demands, saying the country must maintain peace and tranquility ahead of next week's harmonised elections.

Addressing Zanu-PF party supporters in Bubi, Matabeleland North Province after the launch of a gold processing center, Vice President Chiwenga said it is a cowardly attempt to avoid defeat in the coming polls by those who are advocating for demonstrations with a view to force ZEC to yield to their demands.

He said the only avenue to change operations of ZEC is for any political party to win the coming elections and get the mandate to enact new laws in line with the constitution of the country.

"Those who want to change the way ZEC operates must win the polls first and then when they are in power they can then change any law, but for now we want a peaceful election and the current peace must be maintained. So people should ignore those who want to call for demonstrations," he said.

The Vice President appealed to the people of Bubi to vote for Zanu-PF, a party he said understands their needs and is ready to transform the economy of Matabeleland North province by resourcing for the construction of roads including the Bulawayo – Nkayi road as well as supporting the provincial economy under a devolved power system.

"We as a Zanu-PF government are aware of the challenges in Matabeleland North and we have a plan to address those challenges. In fact, we have started and the resources being allocated for the development of economic infrastructure in this province is evidence that we are serious about improving your lives," he said.

Chiwenga added that the health sector nationally needs continued government intervention through availing of resources to upgrade even rural health centers such that they offer standard services.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc
More on: #Chamisa, #Chiwenga, #ZEC

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Dstv supply & installation

2003 toyota coaster

Morningside 3beds $120 000

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Stands

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

2015 mitsubishi fuso


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

39 mins ago | 470 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1006 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1865 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 815 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1069 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2647 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1636 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2036 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4795 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4166 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 662 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 863 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1072 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2112 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days