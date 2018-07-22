Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe ally arrested

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 20:04hrs | Views
A former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director with alleged links to former first lady Grace Mugabe was arrested yesterday in a suspected clampdown against Zanu-PF's G40 faction.

Tadzingaira Tachiveyi, a deputy director in the spy agency until former president Robert Mugabe's ouster in November last year, was allegedly picked up at his farm in Musana during an early morning raid.

Sources said Tachiveyi was arrested during a joint operation that involved the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Law and Order section, Zimbabwe National Army and CIO.

The team first raided his home in Harare before tracking him to Shamva.

Although details of Tachiveyi's arrest were still sketchy at the time of going to print, sources said he was being accused of trying to destabilise President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not confirm Tachiveyi's arrest, saying she was in Chinhoyi on business.

On Friday, Mnangagwa said his enemies tried to wipe out the presidium after an explosion rocked Bulawayo's White City Stadium during a Zanu-PF rally last month.

Two security agents were seriously injured and died a couple of days after the blast.

Vice-president Kembo Mohadi and Zanu-PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri were seriously injured in the incident, but survived.

Source - the standard

Comments

