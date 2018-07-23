1 200-bed hospital for Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government is set to build a world class 1 200-bed hospital in Harare as President Mnangagwa's administration pushes to improve the country's primary health care system.In his remarks during the handover and commissioning of equipment and the refurbished Kadoma General Hospital last week, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said Government had completed feasibility studies for the construction of two state-of-the-art hospitals in Harare."As a ministry, we have various projects lined up that are specific to improvement of our infrastructure," he said."In Harare, we have engaged investors in building of a new Harare Central Hospital with a capacity of 1 200 beds. "Furthermore, we have since completed feasibility studies for the construction of two state-of-the-art Harare District hospitals with each having a capacity of 200 beds."Government will replicate these model hospitals countrywide, such that all districts can have state of the art district hospitals."Minister Parirenyatwa said Government would also resuscitate projects that had been neglected by the previous administration."In Matabeleland North, construction of a 1 000-bed Lupane Provincial hospital and Tsholotsho School of Nursing will be resuscitated as the Ministry of Health and Child Care has received support from Treasury in funding these projects," he said.Minister Parirenyatwa said Government would work on improving working conditions for its staff, including accommodation."The IDBZ team and our engineers are currently touring every province identifying sites for the construction of different types of staff accommodation," he said.Kadoma General Hospital received $2,5m for refurbishment while installing new equipment for its kitchen, laundry and water reticulation systems.