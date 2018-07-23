Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa meets Green-bombers tomorrow

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 06:45hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa will tomorrow meet members of the National Youth Service Graduates Association at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare.

The association, which is registered under the Zimbabwe Youth Council, is an affiliate organisation of the zanu-pf Youth League and has a membership of more than 90 000, that were trained at various training centres since 2000.

Addressing a press conference at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare on Saturday, the association's public relations officer Tariro Ibwerinofa said the interface will give them an opportunity to pledge their support to the President and listen to his vision on youths.

"The meeting will give the youths an opportunity to hear His Excellency on policy for the young people," he said.

"To give youths the opportunity to interface with His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe and to pledge our support for him. We are ready to exert our skills and energy in developing the country. "We are sending the message to investors that we are ready to contribute to the national development agenda of becoming a middle income economy by 2030."

The association's chairman Abson Madusise pledged over 80 000 votes for President Mnangagwa and urged youths to vote wisely for peace and development.

The association was formed to mould strong and patriotic youths who are ready to serve their country in times of need and for economic development.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Stands

Dstv supply & installation

Plate compactor for hire

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

2003 toyota coaster

2009 toyota hiace

Shared student accommodation

Shoe covering, accessories


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

31 mins ago | 360 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 907 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1700 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 737 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1025 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2546 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 737 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1605 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2003 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2888 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4744 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4112 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 539 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 856 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1051 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2078 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 656 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days