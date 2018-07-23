Zimbabwe govt praises fastjet

News / National

by Staff reporter

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said Government was happy that fastjet, a low cost airliner, has launched direct flights between Harare and Bulawayo.Dr Gumbo said the launch of the Harare-Bulawayo route is a "culmination of concerns that were raised by players in the tourism and business sectors and the general travelling public who have been so justifiably demanding the opening up of this route".fastjet, which started operations in Zimbabwe on October 28, 2015, with six flights per week between Harare and Victoria Falls, will now ply the new route daily.Government "looks forward to increased frequencies and their penetration into new destinations".fastjet general manager; accountable manager Ed Berry, said the company had been angling for the route since 2015, but was shut out by the previous regime.