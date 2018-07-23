Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt praises fastjet

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 06:48hrs | Views
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said Government was happy that fastjet, a low cost airliner, has launched direct flights between Harare and Bulawayo.

Dr Gumbo said the launch of the Harare-Bulawayo route is a "culmination of concerns that were raised by players in the tourism and business sectors and the general travelling public who have been so justifiably demanding the opening up of this route".
fastjet, which started operations in Zimbabwe on October 28, 2015, with six flights per week between Harare and Victoria Falls, will now ply the new route daily.

Government "looks forward to increased frequencies and their penetration into new destinations".

fastjet general manager; accountable manager Ed Berry, said the company had been angling for the route since 2015, but was shut out by the previous regime.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Shoe covering, accessories

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Razor wire supply & installation

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

19 mins ago | 170 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

57 mins ago | 753 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1421 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 620 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 934 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1549 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1956 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4647 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4013 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2012 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days