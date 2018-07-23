Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EU condemn MDC Alliance for abusing females

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 06:48hrs | Views
THE European Union yesterday joined Britain and the growing number of critics of Mr Nelson Chamisa and his party for abusing female commissioners of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), including its chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

The EU described the unwarranted insults and verbal abuse as a form of gender violence against women.

The EU's concern comes following first female President of Ireland and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Mrs Mary Robinson's condemnation of the abuse of the female Zec commissioners by the MDC Alliance.

Mrs Robinson was in the country last week as part of a delegation of the council of The Elders on a two-day visit to assess the pre-election environment.

Justice Chigumba and the other Zec commissioners have been victims of consistent abuse by the MDC Alliance, which has been using derogatory language against them.

The attacks have been more pronounced as the country counts down to the 2018 harmonised elections set for Monday next week.

EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Phillipe Van Damme yesterday condemned the abuse, saying politicians should be exemplary when it comes to gender-based violence. He revealed that the bloc was pouring in $21 million in Zimbabwe to fight gender-based violence.

In his tweet while responding to Zec Commissioner Netsai Mushonga's condemnation of the attacks on female Zec commissioners, Mr Van Damme said gender-based violence started with use of abusive language and disrespect for personal integrity.

"Gender-Based Violence #GBV starts with abusive language and disrespect for personal integrity," said Mr Van Damme. "@UNZimbabwe & @euinzim are putting up a 21MUSD #spotlight initiative to fight against #GBV. Example has to come from political leadership!"

British ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing reacted to Comm Mushonga's tweet saying the abuse of Zec commissioners should stop. "Good to see this abuse being called out," she said. "It needs to stop."

Political analyst and journalist Mr Hopewell Chin'ono also castigated the ill-treatment of women by the MDC Alliance. "Political parties and your supporters, you gain nothing by abusing and belittling those that don't agree with your perspectives!" he said. "There is a silent majority that is not interested in your ability to abuse. You are bleeding supporters who are appalled by your verbal abuse.

"The political actors have been a huge embarrassment this election cycle. The level of gender bashing against women has been terrible, embarrassing and depressing. Zimbabwe is indeed a difficult place to live for women."

Some members of the public criticised gender activists and organisations over their deafening silence on the abuse of Zec female commissioners and Justice Chigumba.

They said this showed that some organisations were only interested in getting funding and neglecting their core business. "It will not be surprising to see them coming out of their shell now that there is talk that money is being availed to fight gender-based violence," said Mr Guide Mayo. "I hope that the money will be channelled through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Community Development instead of these NGOs, which have the propensity of abusing funds."

Mr Chamisa's MDC faction members also attacked MDC-T leader Dr Thokozani Khupe when she went to Supreme Court, with the party youths hurling insults and shouting obscenities at her, calling her a prostitute.

This led the Proportional Representation legislator for Matabeleland South, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga to protest by wearing a red T-shirt inscribed "Hure" (prostitute) at the back and "Me Too" in front.

Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga said she was wearing the T-shirt in protest against people who insulted women and called them bad names.

"If you abuse one woman, you abuse all of us," she said. "An injury to one of us is an injury to all of us. By wearing such T-shirts, we are saying you can call us (women) names, but that will not intimidate us or stop us from participating in politics. We will continue with politics even if we are called names."

The MDC faction led by Mr Chamisa has shown over time that it has no respect for women.

It abused then MDC-T deputy president Dr Khupe at the burial of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera in February this year by calling her names and almost assaulted her and tried to burn the hut she had sought refuge in.

She was only rescued by members of the police.

Another MDC politician, Ms Jessie Majome, recently raised similar concerns after she was abused by youths in the MDC faction led by Mr Chamisa, who called her names after she decided to stand as an independent in Harare West when she was elbowed out of the constituency.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Female, #MDC

Comments

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Shoe covering, accessories

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

2005 nissan navara

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Dstv supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

19 mins ago | 179 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

58 mins ago | 760 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1434 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 624 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1556 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1957 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4654 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4017 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2013 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days