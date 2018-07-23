'Zimbabwe's wealth should be enjoyed by everyone'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE country's wealth should be enjoyed by every citizen regardless of race, colour or creed as we are all one people,Zanu-PF Senator for Bulilima-Mangwe, Simon Khaya Moyo, said yesterday. He told hundreds of party supporters at Manguba business centre in Bulilima East constituency that the country was endowed with vast natural resources which should benefit its entire population."President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is finishing off former President Mr Robert Mugabe's term. His term is starting in August but he has started very well because there's peace."President ED met the white community on Saturday at Borrowdale Race Course and the interface was successful. We had the spirit of equality. The wealth of this country should be enjoyed by all regardless of race, colour and creed," said Khaya Moyo who is also the national Zanu-PF spokesperson.He said President Mnangagwa's mantra, "Zimbabwe is open for business", has brought in much needed investment into the country. "The country had no money, its now coming. President ED has managed to bring the inflows and we want that to cascade to the development of our people and the country as a whole," Khaya Moyo said.Zanu-PF in the new dispensation was pushing for devolution so that provinces develop through tapping into their own resources. "We said Harare should not do everything like is the situation now. We are now saying every province should use its resources to benefit its people before anything goes to central government. After elections all Ministers of State will be working very hard and will be submitting developmental reports every month to make sure that our people have been served," said Khaya Moyo.