Chiwenga warns Chamisa

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 07:02hrs | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday warned MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa against inciting violence by claiming that he had the capacity to disrupt next week's watershed polls.

Chiwenga was addressing a rally at Kingsdale, Norton to drum up support for Zanu PF parliamentary candidate Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is also the special advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Some people are in a rush and panicking, they are saying I can stop the elections, if I tell people in Bulawayo and Harare they will not vote, in which capacity are you saying this things?" Chiwenga said.

"The issue of Zec does not involve the government; the executive has nothing to do with this. No one in this country in their right sense can incite violence; we said we don't want violence."

The MDC Alliance has threatened to picket at the Zec offices countrywide this Wednesday if the commission fails to accede to its demands to check the security of the ballot paper and monitor its security and movement during the election period.

Chamisa has accused Zec and Zanu PF of colluding to rig the elections on behalf of Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga said Norton would soon be given municipal status and its hospital would be upgraded by the Zanu PF government.

Speaking at the same rally, Mutsvangwa said the people of Norton voted for independent candidate Temba Mliswa in the previous by-election just to spite former President Robert Mugabe's administration and should now rally behind the current administration led by Mnangagwa.

Source - newsday

