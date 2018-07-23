Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Special Forces Commando foils armed robbery

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 07:10hrs | Views
A COMMANDO in the Zimbabwe National Army heroically dodged a bullet before disarming and manhandling an armed robbery suspect who, alongside two accomplices, had broken into his home in Magwegwe North suburb of Bulawayo.

Nqobile Dube (35)'s partners in crime fled and left him at the mercy of the lone soldier, Mr Douglas Musengi (26), on Saturday at around 3 AM.

Dube fired a bullet point blank at the soldier from a pistol but missed after Mr Musengi (rank not supplied) used his Special Forces training to dodge it.

A mob, roused by the commotion, meted out instant justice on the hapless robbery suspect.

Dube was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital after residents vented their anger for numerous break-ins in the suburb, on him.

He was discharged yesterday with a plaster on one hand and bandages to cover numerous bruises on his face.

His accomplices got away with Mr Musengi's 42 inch Samsung television set.

Police yesterday reportedly arrested another suspect identified as Zvinai Nyamandishe while another, Witness Hlongwane, is still at large.

Mr Musengi, who is stationed at Cranborne Barracks in Harare and was in Bulawayo to visit his family, told The Chronicle yesterday that he escaped death by employing skills that he acquired from the special forces training.

"I was awakened by the sound of my bedroom door being opened. I saw a man with a balaclava on his face and a yellow dust cloth covering his mouth," said the diminutive soldier.

He said Dube realised he was awake and fled.

"I rushed after him in my shorts and woke my younger brother who was sleeping on a sofa in the lounge.

"Dube scaled a perimeter wall into the house next door. I went after him in a flash because the Heliborne Unit specialises in obstacle training. It is then that I saw Dube had company," Mr Musengi said.

"The other two shouted at Dube to kill me but they fled in a different direction as I closed in."

He said Dube pulled out a Star Pistol and took aim at him.

"I saw the glint of the gun and realised it was pointed in my direction. A few metres separated us. I feigned to the left and moved right at the last moment.

He fired and missed. Before he could pull the trigger again, I was on him and I wrestled the gun from his hand," said Mr Musengi.

He said his younger brother, Takaindisa, arrived at the scene and they tied Dube up.

"Residents came out of their houses and I went to call the police. I'm hearing from you that Dube was assaulted. I don't know who did it," Mr Musengi said.

"I think those who assaulted Dube were doing it as revenge for their stolen property. These robbers have been a nuisance in the community and I think people were now venting out their frustration on him.

"I thought the gun was loaded with blanks so I was surprised to see it had live rounds when the police arrived."

A neighbour who asked not to be named said the robbers stole the TV first and Mr Musengi interrupted them when they were returning to the house to steal more property.

"He is a brave man who could have helped to solve numerous break-ins in the area in recent months. Imagine rushing at a gunman like that. It shows the training they undergo at the army barracks is special," said the neighbour.

Dube and Nyamandishe are expected to appear in court soon.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

2005 nissan navara

Dstv supply & installation

2003 toyota coaster

Stands

Razor wire supply & installation

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

29 mins ago | 334 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 878 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1662 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 725 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1013 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 728 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1591 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1996 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2882 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4733 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4098 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 537 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 854 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1049 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 467 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2069 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 653 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 403 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days