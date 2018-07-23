Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance not going to court

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 07:13hrs | Views
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa said they will not waste their time by taking grievances to courts, alleging such a move was unnecessary since the Judiciary was compromised.

Addressing his party supporters at the White City rally in Bulawayo, Advocate Chamisa said Tuesday is the d day for ZEC to concede to the printing of a new ballot paper under their supervision or risk having the country ungovernable.

"I heard President Mnangagwa saying that if I have any grievances whatsoever I should go to the courts, I won't go there, instead we will go to the people and we will discuss the issues in the court of public opinion, let the people decide. We are not joking, we insist and I assure you what we used to do at university we can do times 10, asifuni bumbulu, we want proper elections. Mnangagwa is now afraid of me because I have shown him that I am resolute," said Mr Chamisa.

He said their main bone of contention was regarding the printing of the ballot paper, which Zec recently completed. He said as a party they were pushing for a reprint as they were not satisfied that the current ballot paper was authentic.

"We don't want a fake ballot paper, we want a ballot paper which is genuine and authentic. Zec just told us from nowhere that they had printed the ballot paper, from where by who and how? I met with the Elders led by Kofi Annan and told them some of our grievances. On Monday I am meeting with Sadc and I will be telling them our concerns.

"I have told my team that we have to make sure that the ballot paper is reprinted, we don't care whether there is now little time till 30 July. The least which we can agree on is to test batch by batch and after testing it, we will be part of the security details guarding it until voting day, worse still we would also push for a change on the colour of pen to be used when voting, if we were meant to vote using blue pens we would rather shift to red," said Mr Chamisa.

The head of the Sadc Election Observer Mission (SEOM) Tete Antonio has counselled political parties aggrieved by the electoral process should use legal means to seek redress in order to avoid conflict'

Speaking at the launch of the observer mission in Harare yesterday, Mr Antonio called for dialogue between the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and all stakeholders around areas where there are disagreements in order to have a free, far and credible election.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #MDC, #Alliance, #Court

Comments

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Shoe covering, accessories

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Razor wire supply & installation

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

19 mins ago | 170 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

57 mins ago | 752 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1421 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 617 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 934 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1548 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1955 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4646 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4012 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2012 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days