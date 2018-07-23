Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gunshots at Beitbridge border as omalayitsha rampage

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 07:14hrs | Views
SOLDIERS manning Beitbridge Border Post had to fire warning shots yesterday to quell a potentially volatile situation after a rowdy crowd charged at customs officers after refusing to comply with border formalities.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's Loss Control department is conducting 100 percent searches on all imports coming via Beitbridge to maximise revenue inflows.

This move is reported to have angered cross border transporters commonly known as Omalayitsha.

"They started by staging a peaceful sit-in and the vehicles clogged the border as they protested a request by Zimra officials that those without travellers' rebates for specified goods should pay duty," said a border official.

"Upon realising that the customs authority was not relenting on its stance, the drivers thronged the search bays on the commercial side and disrupted operations. Some even attempted to drive off without being searched.

"The soldiers moved in when the protesters turned violent, throwing stones and shouting obscenities. They fired warning shots to disperse the crowd when efforts to calm the transporters proved fruitless.

"However, nobody was injured during the fracas which happened between 7am and 8am".

Zimra's Head of Communications Mr Taungana Ndoro said he was yet to get information on the border situation.

"I am yet to receive an update on that incident," he said.

The Chronicle is reliably informed that the country is losing millions of dollars due to intrusive leakages and underhand dealings at Beitbridge border post and along the boundary line with South Africa.

In addition, Zimra is collecting at least $400 million from commercial cargo alone at Beitbridge Border Post annually.

"This is the third time this year where either Omalayitsha or haulage trucks drivers have protested over various issues to do with formalities and procedures at the border.

"It is very critical that the cross-cutting issues are addressed as a matter of urgency," said a member of the Ferret team who preferred anonymity.

The Ferret team is made up of security forces, the police and Zimra's anti-smuggling unit.

When our news crew visited the border post around midday yesterday, operations had normalised with the cross border drivers complying with customs laws.

Long winding queues of light vehicles and small trucks laden with an assortment of goods inched into the country.

Security personnel including soldiers, the police and guards employed by a private company were on patrol within the border arena.

In separate interviews, omalayitsha said although they would love to comply with the customs laws, Zimra had deployed inadequate staff to the search bays and cash counters resulting in the slow movement of traffic within the border.

"We don't have a problem in paying duty,  but Zimra just doesn't have the manpower for such a demanding task. They must review their operations.

"A situation where people spend close to six hours here (border) to access just one checkpoint is cumbersome," said a driver who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation.

An estimated 1 500 light vehicles, most of these used by Omalayitsha, pass through Beitbridge Border Post daily.

Further, a total of 15 000 haulage trucks, 2 100 buses and 170 000 people use the same port of entry to access either Zimbabwe or South Africa per month.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

2009 toyota hiace

Shared student accommodation

Stands

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Pelandaba west houses

House for sale in nketa 7

Dstv supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

29 mins ago | 324 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 873 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1645 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 719 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1008 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1590 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1994 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4727 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4094 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 537 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 854 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1047 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2067 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 403 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days