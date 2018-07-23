Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe enters tricky political week

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 07:15hrs | Views
The country has entered a crucial week leading up to the hugely anticipated July 30 polls, the first to be held after the dramatic fall of former president Robert Mugabe last November. As the main political contenders, conclude their gruelling campaigns, focus is shifting to traditional battlegrounds.

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa yesterday urged his supporters to fast for the whole week to facilitate smooth transfer of power from the ruling Zanu PF party to the opposition after the July 30 elections.

Addressing thousands of supporters at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru, Chamisa said he was confident of victory adding that there was need for a week of national prayer and fasting to ensure smooth transfer of power from Zanu PF.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)'s top brass is meeting in Harare today to, among other things, try and find ways to address ballot security concerns raised by Chamisa, to avoid disputed election results.

Tomorrow, Chamisa is expected to meet with other political party leaders under the auspices of the multi-party liaison committee where he would also pile pressure for transparency in the electoral roadmap, failing which he would mobilise his supporters to immediately picket at the Zec offices until elections day, next Monday.

Source - Daily News

