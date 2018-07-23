Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance govt will launch Chamisa Care, Biti says

by Stephen Jakes
23 Jul 2018 at 07:34hrs | Views
MDC Alliance Principal Tendai Biti has told supporters that if they vote for President Nelson Chamisa the alliance will launch a Chamisa care scheme. 

He said Chamisa care will enable people affected by chronic deceases such as HIV, cancer and others to be treated for free.

He made the remarks while address residence in Kwekwe where he spoke about the destruction of major companies such as Sables, Chemical, Ziscosteel and others by the heartless Zanu PF government.

Biti also said the children will be enabled with free education at primary level and the new curriculum launched by former Primary and secondary education Minister Lazarus Dokora will be scrapped as soon as the MDC Alliance government gets into power.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

2003 toyota coaster

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Plate compactor for hire

Dstv supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

28 mins ago | 315 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 866 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1625 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 710 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1005 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1589 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1991 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4722 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4088 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 537 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 852 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1046 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2065 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 649 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days