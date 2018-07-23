MDC Alliance govt will launch Chamisa Care, Biti says

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance Principal Tendai Biti has told supporters that if they vote for President Nelson Chamisa the alliance will launch a Chamisa care scheme.He said Chamisa care will enable people affected by chronic deceases such as HIV, cancer and others to be treated for free.He made the remarks while address residence in Kwekwe where he spoke about the destruction of major companies such as Sables, Chemical, Ziscosteel and others by the heartless Zanu PF government.Biti also said the children will be enabled with free education at primary level and the new curriculum launched by former Primary and secondary education Minister Lazarus Dokora will be scrapped as soon as the MDC Alliance government gets into power.