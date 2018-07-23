Chamisa threatens to expel Bulawayo South co-candidates

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa on Saturday read the riot act on the coalition's two parliamentary candidates for Bulawayo South constituency.According to NewZimbabwe.com, this is after the Alliance emerged with Engineer Francis Mangwendeza and Kunashe Muchemwa in the constituency after nomination last month.Speaking at the MDC Alliance rally in Bulawayo, Chamisa gave the two candidates an ultimatum to resolve the issue or face expulsion."I have noticed that there are two aspiring candidates in one of the constituencies. What is happening? Listen to me, there should be one candidate only so that people are not confused. Between the two of you, with the assistance of district party officials, you must sit down and then agree on who is the legitimate candidate," Chamisa said.The Alliance President said anyone who was going to defy the party's resolution was to be expelled from the MDC-T.