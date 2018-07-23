Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Underutilised beerhalls must be turned into clinics

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 08:04hrs | Views
HEALTH and Child Care Minister David Parirenyatwa says some under-utilised council beer-halls countrywide must be converted into local clinics in order to be of use to a bigger number of people, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

Parirenyatwa was speaking on Wednesday while commissioning the Mbizo 16 clinic in Kwekwe.

The health facility was, for years, a council owned bar which had become dilapidated but was later turned into a clinic.

Parirenyatwa praised the innovation and said this must be replicated throughout the country.

He said the turning of the bar into a clinic is part of a legacy.

"I am happy to be part of this legacy because it is indeed a legacy," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

