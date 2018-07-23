Latest News Editor's Choice


'Khamisa's' oldest supporter 'receives death threats'

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 08:05hrs | Views
AN elderly woman from Matabeleland, whose video while declaring her support for MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa went viral on social media, is reportedly being victimised for her political preferences.

NewZimbabwe.com reported that the woman, who cannot properly pronounce the presidential hopeful's name, instead calling him "Khamisa", was part of the crowd which thronged the MDC Alliance rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The unidentified woman was aided to the top table where she had been invited by Chamisa to greet as well as introduce her to the supporters amid deafening applause from the crowd.

"I heard that my grandmother who said uKhamisa Siyamuthanda is here. Please gogo come to the stage so that I can introduce you to the people. I have never seen you before and I just saw you in the video but today I am very excited because I have seen you live," said Chamisa.

The granny told Chamisa that following the video publication, her security was now at risk because some people were threatening to kill her for supporting the MDC Alliance presidential candidate.

The woman however did reveal the identity of the people allegedly harassing her.

Source - newzimbabwe
