BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints acting Prosecutor General

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in Acting Prosecutor General (PG) Mr Kumbirai Hodzi at State House this morning.This follows the suspension of Prosecutor General Advocate Ray Goba for misconduct.Mr Hodzi was the Deputy Attorney General before his latest appointment.In an interview after the swearing-in ceremony at State House this morning, the Acting Prosecutor General said he is committed to upholding the Constitution through curbing corruption and other malpractices through prosecuting those found wanting.Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mr Ziyambi Ziyambi said the investigations into the conduct of Advocate Goba are expected to be completed within the next four months adding interviews in public will be called in the event that the suspended PG is convicted by the tribunal set.A tribunal has already been set up to investigate allegations of failure to prosecute corruption cases, travelling without a cabinet authority and use of abusive language by the suspended PG.Advocate Goba took office from Mr Johannes Tomana and if convicted, he will be one of Zimbabwe's shortest serving Prosecutor General.