Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gen Tongo's brother endorses Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
23 Jul 2018 at 11:45hrs | Views
Felix Tongogara, young brother to the late national hero and commander of ZANLA military forces, General Josiah Magama Tongogara, has implored the people in Shurugwi South to vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa and party candidate for the constituency, Edmond Mkaratigwa.

Tongogara said Zimbabweans could not afford to span a golden opportunity for economic growth that has been laid by President Mnangagwa, whom he said was cut from the same cloth as his brother.

I think (President) Mnangagwa can take this country forward if you look at him he is someone who was really there, he was part of the revolution, unlike others who have read about it," he said.

"He was part of the war and I think he is someone who will respect the sacrifices made by others who were part of the struggle. He really understands why people took up arms.

"He did not read about it, but experienced it, so I do not think he will betray the struggle. He was in the trenches with my brother and other comrades who are no longer with us, so he really understands the importance of developing this country.

"I think (President) Mnangagwa and his MPs like Mkaratigwa have the capacity to take this country forward, so the people of Shurugwi should take this opportunity and vote for people who have the potential to bring back production in the country."

Tongogara said Mnangagwa knew where it went wrong with the previous administration and he was someone coming to make corrections, so people needed to give him a chance.

"I think he is the right person to implement the change needed to develop our country," he said.

"If you look at some people they just want to replace Zanu-PF with another party, but I do not think those people know the attributes of a good leader."

Tongogara said Shurugwi was the district from which the liberation icon, the late Gen Tongogara came and as such people from the area should vote President Mnangagwa and his administration to preserve the sanctity of the liberation struggle.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Shoe covering, accessories

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

2005 nissan navara

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Dstv supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

20 mins ago | 183 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

58 mins ago | 765 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1439 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 628 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 942 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1557 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1961 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4657 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4023 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2017 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 632 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days