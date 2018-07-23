Gen Tongo's brother endorses Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Felix Tongogara, young brother to the late national hero and commander of ZANLA military forces, General Josiah Magama Tongogara, has implored the people in Shurugwi South to vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa and party candidate for the constituency, Edmond Mkaratigwa.Tongogara said Zimbabweans could not afford to span a golden opportunity for economic growth that has been laid by President Mnangagwa, whom he said was cut from the same cloth as his brother.I think (President) Mnangagwa can take this country forward if you look at him he is someone who was really there, he was part of the revolution, unlike others who have read about it," he said."He was part of the war and I think he is someone who will respect the sacrifices made by others who were part of the struggle. He really understands why people took up arms."He did not read about it, but experienced it, so I do not think he will betray the struggle. He was in the trenches with my brother and other comrades who are no longer with us, so he really understands the importance of developing this country."I think (President) Mnangagwa and his MPs like Mkaratigwa have the capacity to take this country forward, so the people of Shurugwi should take this opportunity and vote for people who have the potential to bring back production in the country."Tongogara said Mnangagwa knew where it went wrong with the previous administration and he was someone coming to make corrections, so people needed to give him a chance."I think he is the right person to implement the change needed to develop our country," he said."If you look at some people they just want to replace Zanu-PF with another party, but I do not think those people know the attributes of a good leader."Tongogara said Shurugwi was the district from which the liberation icon, the late Gen Tongogara came and as such people from the area should vote President Mnangagwa and his administration to preserve the sanctity of the liberation struggle.