Khupe is a rebel,says Chamisa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Aliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has described the break away MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe and others who were expelled fromthe party as rebels who wanted to run away with the vision of the late founding father of the party Morgan Tsvanbgirai.

Chamisa made the remarks while addressing supporters in Gweru on Sunday.He said they will not allow rebels like Khupe to run away with Tsvangirai's vision indicating that he was given the reigns by the late leader to continue his legacy.He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was unlike him in that he grabbed power from former President Robert Mugabe but he (Chamisa) was handed leadership by Tsvangirai and the party.Chamisa also urged Mnangagwa to stop jostling for the top job as he has reached retirement age indicating that he must allow young people to work.