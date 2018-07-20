News / National
NSSA in door to door business inspection
The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) Compliance Inspectors will be carrying out door to door business inspections for all employers within the Harare Region from 16 July to 27 July 2018, the Business Daily reported.
The objective of this exercise is to ensure that all employers are compliant with the NSSA Act and that all employees in the country are covered under the Social Security Schemes.
All employers in arrears in terms of contributions and premiums are encouraged to contact NSSA offices in order to arrange acceptable payment plans.
Source - BusinessDaily