Unlicensed driver crashes, passenger dies

by Simbarashe Sithole

One person died this afternoon when an unlicensed driver failed to negotiate a curve near Forester F in Mvurwi.Eye witnesses allege the driver was speeding and the car was overloaded."The driver Justine Kurima from Chipanza farm failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the road there by killing one passenger injuring many," revealed the source."The Wish was overloaded and the injured are currently admitted at Mvurwi hospital."After the accident Kurima varnished though it not yet established whether he ran away or he had mental problem due to the accident.Accidents in Mvurwi involving unlicensed drivers are on the increase.