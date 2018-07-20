Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Social media dating backfires

by Staff
20 hrs ago | Views
DATING through social media has backfired for a Msasa man who ended up having nine women including a married one clashing at his house.

Canaan Kanyera's search for a woman to marry in a date column ran by our sister paper B-Metro left him in trouble after one of the women was about to dump her husband for him.

"All was not well for me when I sent a message in the dating column looking for a woman to marry," said Kanyera.

"I was left bruised and regretting after one of the women lied to me that she was single, when in actual fact she was married.

"I then clashed with her husband after he discovered the relationship and I was not even aware that she was married after she lied to me," said Kanyera refusing to answer further questions about the nine women that reportedly clashed at his house last month.

H-Metro tracked some of the women who had no kind words for Kanyera describing him as a womaniser.

One of the victims only identified as Tabeth said:

"When I read the message, I just thought Kanyera was taking marriage seriously considering his intention to search through the media," said Tabeth.

"We exchanged photographs and his images were so clear and he was looking handsome. I thought my prayer for a good husband was answered but little did I know that marriage is not easily found through social media.

"He taught me lessons and I do not believe that I was the one who was taken for a ride like that by Kanyera.

"Ndakasvika pamba pake pachiita sepanorapwa vanhukadzi chete zvekuti nanhasi handizive kuti ndakaputirwa nei kuti ndisazive bhora rechikweshe randakatambiswa nababa vaya.

"He would ask other ladies to stay outside as we romanced in another room and would dismiss me and engage the others like that.

"One day we united against him and confronted him over dating several women pretending as if he was looking for a better one to marry.

"It is better to remain single than to live with a polygamous husband who lied that he was a businessman only to discover later that he was a security guard.

"Kanyera lied that he was single yet his wife stays in the rural areas and suffering," said Tabeth.

Nyarai Manyika from Bulawayo told H-Metro that she started dating Kanyera in 2015 when he got her contact number from a newspaper only to meet in person in 2017 in Harare.

"I do not want to say much. I am a victim of Kanyera and I regret falling in love with someone who is not honest," said Nyarai.

(image)

"Kanyera got my contact from a newspaper column and we started chatting before meeting in 2017 after he invited me and later added me in his WhatsApp group of women he was bedding.

"I was not pleased to discover that he was a womaniser and not honest which prompted me to leave him.

"He lied to me that he separated with his wife after he caught her bedding another man and was also not honest with his marital status before I discovered the truth," said Nyarai.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro

Comments

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Shoe covering, accessories

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

2005 nissan navara

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Dstv supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

20 mins ago | 183 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

58 mins ago | 765 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1439 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 628 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 942 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1557 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1961 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4657 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4022 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2017 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 632 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days