Army betrayed people by getting in bed with Zanu PF, says Dabengwa

by Stephen Jakes

Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa has declared that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces on November 2017 betrayed the people of Zimbabwe after they got into bed with the ruling Zanu PF.Military took over power from Robert Mugabe before allegedly forcing him to resign and later facilitating the installation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his place."Army betrayed people after Nov coup by getting into cahoots with ZanuPF which is incapable of change. Zimbabwe needs a fresh start with Chamisa," Dabengwa said.