Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lumumba surprises wife with car

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
CONTROVERSIAL politician William Mutumanje, also known as Acie Lumumba, last week surprised his fashionista wife Lillian Madyara with a brand new car.

Madyara, also known as Hollywodlee, has always kept her love life a secret but she couldn't contain her joy and took it to her Instagram where she revealed her marriage to Lumumba for the first time.

The post read:

"I told my husband I wanted a black car because black is such a beautiful color. He always used to say to me when we were dating that he would get me a car one day.

"He would wake up every day at 2a.m to work. Sometimes I would ask him to come to bed because I felt so sorry for him but he would say "baby I need to get u that car so let me work". I never smiled this way, my heart has never beaten this way & my world has never felt more secure & complete. Acie Lumumba u are my life…………Thank u father. God u answered one of my greatest prayers…….King Lumumba."

The two have a child together who is about two years old.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Lumumba, #Car, #Wife

Comments

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Shoe covering, accessories

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

2005 nissan navara

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Dstv supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

19 mins ago | 179 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

58 mins ago | 759 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1431 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 624 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1555 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1957 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4654 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4017 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2013 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days