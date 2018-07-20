Lumumba surprises wife with car

News / National

by Staff reporter

CONTROVERSIAL politician William Mutumanje, also known as Acie Lumumba, last week surprised his fashionista wife Lillian Madyara with a brand new car.Madyara, also known as Hollywodlee, has always kept her love life a secret but she couldn't contain her joy and took it to her Instagram where she revealed her marriage to Lumumba for the first time.The post read:"I told my husband I wanted a black car because black is such a beautiful color. He always used to say to me when we were dating that he would get me a car one day."He would wake up every day at 2a.m to work. Sometimes I would ask him to come to bed because I felt so sorry for him but he would say "baby I need to get u that car so let me work". I never smiled this way, my heart has never beaten this way & my world has never felt more secure & complete. Acie Lumumba u are my life…………Thank u father. God u answered one of my greatest prayers…….King Lumumba."The two have a child together who is about two years old.