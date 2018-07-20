Chamisa to stop election process

News / National

by Staff reporter

The MDC Alliance president Advocate Nelson Chamisa says despite being reproached by the elders led by former United Nations Chief Koffi Annan his party will continue with it demands and will halt the election process in the event they are not met.Addressing party supporters during a rally at Mkoba Stadium, the MDC Alliance presidential candidate and his party's Youth Secretary Happymore Chidziva maintained being offensive pronouncing unspecified threats towards the country's election body ZEC.Chamisa said he has been chided by the elders led by Mr Annan against inciting citizens to revolt but insists they will be no election if his party's demands are not met.The team of elders urged stakeholders to observe the dictates of the law and avoid inciting violence among citizens as this could have devastating effects to the country.They also censured political party actors from using foul and abusive language mainly against women where Chamisa and his supporters have been on an offensive attack on Dr Thokozani Khupe and ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba and some female board members.