Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned the $153 million Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upgrading and rehabilitation project, as Government modernises the country's infrastructure to meet world standards.

The project includes expansion of the international terminal building and aprons, installation of four new air bridges, a secondary radar system, construction of a VVIP pavilion, an airfield ground lighting system and communication systems.

The project is anticipated to take three years to complete and brings with it employment opportunities for Zimbabweans.

The upgrade is being funded through a concessionary loan from China Exim Bank unlocked when President Mnangagwa visited China in April.

The contractor is China Jiangsu International Economic Technical Cooperation Corporation (CJIETCC), the firm behind the successful upgrading of Victoria Falls International Airport completed in 2016.

President Mnangagwa said the upgrading and rehabilitation of the airport was a catalyst to economic development.

"It supports the broader national aspirations towards transport and infrastructure network in the country, as we endeavour to provide enablers to fully industrialise and modernise the economy," he said.

"The ongoing refurbishment and re-tooling of the railway sector by the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) will complement the upgrading of airports and road constructions, as well as convergence with the modernisation of our border posts for the overall benefit of trade, industry, business and travellers alike."

Modern infrastructure, President Mnangagwa said, was a key enabler for industrialisation, human development and economic growth.

"To this end, airports are the basic physical structure needed for any modern society, enterprise or economy to function efficiently," he said.

"It facilitates movement of goods and natural persons, tourists and investors, among others.

"It is most pleasing that this project will create employment opportunities for women and youths, among others, during its implementation, as well as trigger demand for various raw materials, thereby improving capacity utilisation in our local industry.

"Upon completion, this project is expected to boost the current positive growth and transformation trends in trade and tourism. Further, it will facilitate trade in agricultural produce, minerals and other products with China, the Far East and Europe through enhanced air connectivity in line with existing air service agreements and the envisaged growth of every sector of our economy."

RGM International Airport has an annual combined passenger handling capacity of 2,5 million people and the upgrade is expected to see the figure shooting to six million.

The number of airlines visiting Zimbabwe is also expected to increase.

President Mnangagwa said implementation of the project should be accompanied by complementing developments in the entire aviation sector.

"My Government expects robust, responsive and a seamless national transportation sector so that the general populace can have broader market choice and the advantage of competitive fares," he said.

"I challenge the aviation to increase collaborations and linkages with the institutions of higher learning to enhance the development of relevant skills and competences, as well as modern technologies.

"This will ensure our country has the appropriate human capital for the sector and complements regional and global developments.

"The spin-offs from the development of this airport must extend far beyond the aviation industry and stimulate growth in other sectors of our economy in anticipation of the expanded connectivity that will result therefrom."

President Mnangagwa said the airport, being the first port of call for international visitors, should be the glowing face reflecting the country's culture, peace, hospitality and that Zimbabwe was open for business.

"I urge that the same hospitality we are known for as a nation be displayed at all our ports of entry, throughout the country," said President Mnangagwa.

"Zimbabwe is in a new era and this must permeate in our deeds, words and attitudes in every sector.

"My administration will continue to ease the doing of business, welcome both local and foreign capital, as well as advance the provision of services for the good of our country's populace."

President Mnangagwa urged the project implementers to undertake the task "on schedule and within budget, but without compromising the quality of the work."

President Mnangagwa paid tribute to Chinese President Xi Jinping for "pragmatic" cooperation under the all-encompassing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Cooperation.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said plans were underway to upgrade Charles Prince, Buffalo Range and Kariba airports, while Masvingo and Hwange airports would be refurbished.

He said commercial airports would be established in Mutare and Beitbridge, and the sites had already been identified.

"The ground breaking you (President Mnangagwa) have just conducted signals the first steps for this airport to reclaim its position in the region and beyond," said Dr Gumbo.

"The project is meant to bring in new technologies and efficiency in the facilitation of passengers, aircrafts and cargo. We are cognisant of the fact that RGM International Airport is the gateway into our country and should always reflect the hospitality of Zimbabwe and the beginning of memorable experiences for our visitors.

"This is critical if we are to gain a competitive edge over our neighbours who are continuously upgrading their main gateways."

Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping said great changes had taken place under President Mnangagwa's stewardship.

"International investors, businessmen, scholars, tourists, as well as top officials from all over the world are coming to Harare, the capital and heart of Zimbabwe," he said.

"People always believe that the first impression is of utmost importance. As their first touch of Zimbabwe, a modern, well built, scientifically designed and maintained international airport is not only necessary, but fundamental as a premier gateway to the country, to showcase that Zimbabwe is determined and capable to open to international community."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Shoe covering, accessories

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Razor wire supply & installation

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

19 mins ago | 166 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

57 mins ago | 749 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1419 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 616 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1548 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1955 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4642 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4012 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2012 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days