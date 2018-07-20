Failed armed robbery suspects in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO of three armed robbers who allegedly broke into a soldier's house in Magwegwe North suburb of Bulawayo and stole his 42 inch plasma television set and a Samsung cellphone before attempting to shoot him, appeared in court yesterday.Nqobile Dube (39) of Old Pumula suburb and his two accomplices, Michael Zivanai Nyamainashe (38) of Magwegwe West and Witness Hlongwane who is still at large, allegedly broke into Mr Douglas Musengi's house on Saturday at around 3AM.Dube, who is believed to be the mastermind, allegedly fired point blank at Mr Musengi (24) from his Star pistol but missed him before the soldier disarmed and subdued him.A mob, roused by the commotion, meted out instant justice on the hapless Dube and he had to be admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital after sustaining injuries.Dube and Nyamainashe were not asked to plead when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure facing two counts of unlawful entry and attempted murder.They were both denied bail and remanded in custody to August 6.Prosecuting, Mr Maclean Ndlovu said on July 20 at around 9PM, the complainant locked his doors and closed all the windows before he retired to bed.The court heard that the following morning at around 3AM, the accused persons in the company of Hlongwane went to Mr Musengi's house and used an unknown object to open the door and gain entry."While inside, the accused persons stole a 42 inch plasma television set and a Samsung cellphone and took them to their getaway car, which was parked outside the yard," said Mr Ndlovu.They returned to the house after loading the loot intending to steal more property, but ran out of luck after the complainant woke up after hearing their footsteps.When they noticed that Mr Musengi was awake, the intruders took to their heels. Mr Musengi alerted his younger brother and they gave chase."Upon realising that the complainant was catching up with him, Dube pulled out his pistol and fired a single shot at him. Musengi screamed for help and his neighbours joined in and pursued Dube," said Mr Ndlovu.They caught up with Dube and Mr Musengi managed to disarm him by wrestling the gun from his hand. They recovered the firearm which was loaded with two rounds of ammunition.Mr Musengi also recovered his cellphone which was damaged during the scuffle. Hlongwane got away with the television set and it has not been recovered.A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Dube who subsequently led cops to Nyamainashe's house.