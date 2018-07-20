Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 55-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been arrested over maintenance arrears amounting to nearly $8 000 which accumulated over the past six years.

Stanley Nkala of Shambroke Farm just after Bulawayo's Queens Park suburb was in 2010 ordered to pay $110 monthly maintenance for the upkeep of his three minor children. He defaulted from July 2012.

Nkala pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to comply with a maintenance order when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube.

He was remanded out of custody on free bail to Friday for judgment.

Representing Nkala, Ms Bridget Mushaninga of Legal Aid Directorate said her client stopped paying maintenance after making an agreement with his ex-wife.

"My client was ordered to pay maintenance and he complied with this order. He stopped paying maintenance in 2012 after he agreed with the complainant that she will take over their business in Gwanda in order for him to stop paying maintenance. They made an agreement that the complainant would use the proceeds made from the business to take care of the children. Therefore Your Worship my client didn't deliberately disobey the court order," said Ms Mushaninga.

"The complainant is just bitter because after she separated with my client her mother-in -law made a court application to evict her from her homestead as she was misbehaving. The complainant then filed a report against my client out of revenge. The fact that the complainant only reported the matter after so many years raises questions."

Prosecuting, Mr Moses Gondongwe said Nkala was ordered to pay a $110 maintenance fee to his ex-wife, Ms Catherine Nkala of Gwakwe area in Gwanda and was in arrears of nearly $8 000.

He defaulted paying maintenance from June 2012 to June 2018.

He said a certificate from the Gwanda Civil Court and bank statement could be produced in court as exhibits.

Ms Nkala said she had chosen not report her husband for maintenance arrears over the years as she still loved him and hoped that they could resolve their differences.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Shoe covering, accessories

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

2005 nissan navara

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Dstv supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

19 mins ago | 179 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

58 mins ago | 759 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1431 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 624 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1555 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1957 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4653 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4017 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2013 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days