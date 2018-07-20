Latest News Editor's Choice


ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
FIVE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) voter educators have been hospitalised, with the driver said to be in critical condition, after they were involved in an accident along the Deka-Jambezi Road in Hwange District on Sunday.

The driver of the Toyota Hilux, Tendai Moyo allegedly failed to negotiate a curve resulting in the vehicle veering off the road and overturning.

The accident occurred at around 4PM on Sunday at the 10km peg along the Deka-Jambezi Road near Kanyambizi area.

The five who sustained varying degrees of injuries and are complaining of chest pains were admitted to Victoria Falls District Hospital.  Moyo, whose age was not given, is said to be in a critical condition.

Police identified the other injured victims as Enock Mudenda (37), Runyararo Ncube (39) and Saziso Zhou (26) but the name of the fifth voter educator was not immediately released.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the accident.

"I can confirm we received a report of a road traffic accident that occurred on Sunday at around 4PM, injuring five ZEC voter educators.

"Upon approaching the 10km peg near Kanyambizi area, along Deka-Jambezi Road in Hwange District, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle resulting in it veering off the road before it overturned and landed on its wheels. The driver is said to be in critical condition while four others are now stable," she said.

Insp Makonese said there would be an increase in the volume of traffic on the road this week due to the closure of schools on Thursday and preparations for the harmonised polls to be held on Monday, hence drivers should be cautious.

"We are warning drivers to exercise utmost caution when driving along the roads. Schools are closing and we are a few days to the elections meaning there will be increased activity on our roads. We therefore appeal to our drivers to always be fully alert when driving to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and injuries in road traffic accidents," she said.

Source - chronicle
More on: #ZEC, #Injured, #Accident

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days