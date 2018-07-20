Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO High Court judge has slammed the gangster-style murder of a Tsholotsho man following a misunderstanding over an unfavourable prophecy, before sentencing him to 28 years in prison.

Conillius Vundla (33) of Bhulalamenzi Line in Tsholotsho will also serve a further 18 months for assault.

Six months of the assault sentence were conditionally suspended. The sentences will run concurrently.

Vundla and three accomplices, that are still at large, went on a rampage and attacked Chance Mpala and Pilot Moyo, who were aged 35 and 50 years respectively. The murder victim was assaulted with logs following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed prophecy.

"There is an element of gangsterism in that you teamed up against deceased and assaulted him. The courts must ensure that this tendency of gangsters roaming around business centres terrorising villagers should stop," Justice Maxwell Takuva said.

"People should go to these places for merry making, not to be butchered. Courts must ensure that this tendency of gangsters roaming around business centres terrorising villagers should stop. You have not shown remorse and your defence has been a pack of lies calculated at misleading the court to acquit you."

Vundla, who was facing two separate charges, was convicted of murder with actual intent.

It was the State's case that on December 17 last year at around 11pm, Vundla, together with Ndumba Ncube, Makhiwa Tshuma and Alton Tshuma — who are on the run — were drinking beer under a makeshift shade at Madlangombe business centre in Tsholotsho.

Mpala, Moyo and Ndlovu were also drinking opaque beer. Ndlovu approached Vundla and his three accomplices and started prophesying over Ncube without his consent.

Irritated, Ncube assaulted Ndlovu with clenched fists. Vundla, Makhiwa and Alton also joined the fray.

Following the assault, Mpala made a comment regarding the issue and a misunderstanding arose between him, Vundla and his three accomplices. Mpala stood up to light his cigarette in a nearby kitchen and Vundla followed him before dragging him to where his colleagues were seated.

The four armed themselves with logs and assaulted Mpala while Alton assaulted the now deceased with fists and booted feet.

Sensing danger, Moyo escaped but Vundla gave chase and caught up with him before dragging him back and the assault continued. Moyo attempted to flee again, but Vundla and Ncube caught up with him and the assault went on.

Barking dogs came charging towards the scene and Vundla and his accomplices fled.

Moyo sought medical treatment at Madlangombe Clinic, but Mpala was found bleeding from the head the following morning by a passer-by a few metres from Jabulani Bottle store.

He was rushed to Tsholotsho District Hospital where he was referred to Mpilo. He succumbed to the injuries on December 21 2017. Vundla was subsequently arrested. However, his three accomplices are believed to have skipped the country.

Memory Munsaka appeared for the State.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Ganster, #Murder, #Jailed

Comments

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Shoe covering, accessories

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Razor wire supply & installation

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

19 mins ago | 166 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

57 mins ago | 749 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1419 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 616 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 932 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1548 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1955 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4642 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4012 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2011 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days