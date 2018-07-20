Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
NTABAZINDUNA's Chief Felix Nhlanhlayemangwe Ndiweni has implored the court to stop treating Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu with kids' gloves and subpoena him to testify in a matter where the traditional leader stands accused of inciting his subjects to destroy a villager's perimeter fence.

The issue stemmed from a court case where the chief and his 23 subjects were charged for allegedly destroying a fellow villager's fence, accusing him of defying a traditional court directive.

Chief Ndiweni's lawyer Dumisani Dube yesterday appealed to the court to have Mpofu subpoenaed after it emerged that prosecutor Kudakwashe Jaravaza had not summoned the minister.

He said Mpofu should be treated like all the other witnesses unless it was the court's decision that he required special treatment.

"I had recently asked the court to subpoena Mpofu as a witness to testify in this case, but the State has not done so.

I believe the minister should have been issued with summons like any other citizen and if he does not do so, it would be proper for a warrant of arrest to be issued against him," Dube submitted.

In response, Jaravaza told the court Mpofu had filed an affidavit declining to testify in the matter.

"Yes, the defence made this request that the witness must be subpoenaed, but unfortunately, the witness has indicated that he has no interest to come and testify, adding that he had filed an affidavit to that effect," Jaravaza said.

In his affidavit, Mpofu had indicated he learnt through the Press that Chief Ndiweni had applied to have him summoned to court to testify in his defence.

"I know nothing about the matter between Felix Ndiweni and the State. I was not present when the alleged offence was committed or reported. It is unreasonable that Felix Ndiweni wants to use me as his defence witness when he repeatedly insulted me during his evidence-in-chief and cross-examination," Mpofu said.

Early this month, Dube asked the court to subpoena Mpofu to testify in the defence case after Ndiweni had previously told the court that the complainant had filed criminal charges against him under the influence of Mpofu and other Zanu-PF activists. Ndiweni claimed Mpofu wanted to fix him for raising stocktheft charges against the minister.

Ndiweni said he reported the matter to Mbembesi Police Station and alleged Mpofu used his influence to have the docket "disappear".

Mpofu, however, said Ndiweni wanted to use the court as a platform to further insult him.

"I cannot testify in defence of a person whom I am suing for defaming me in court and by copy of this affidavit, I humbly urge this court not to be abused by Felix Ndiweni. I have nothing to say in his defence," Mpofu said.

Dube countered the argument, saying the State was trying to interfere with the court's directive to summon Mpofu.

"It is clear that the directive is being violated here and we still insist that the minister must be called to appear here. If he does not want to testify, he must come and simply tell that to the court not through an affidavit, unless he has a special treatment than other citizens. Simple summons have no capacity to disrupt court proceedings," Dube said.

Mushove ruled that the State should serve Mpofu with summons to appear in court and postponed the matter to August 2.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Shoe covering, accessories

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Razor wire supply & installation

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

19 mins ago | 166 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

57 mins ago | 749 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1419 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 616 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 932 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1548 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1955 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4642 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4012 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2011 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days